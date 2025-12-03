ספריית חברות
Yara International
Yara International מעצב גרפי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מעצב גרפי in Singapore ב-Yara International נע בין SGD 70.6K לבין SGD 98.7K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Yara International. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$59.3K - $71.8K
Singapore
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$54.7K$59.3K$71.8K$76.4K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Yara International?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מעצב גרפי ב-Yara International in Singapore עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של SGD 98,704. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Yara International עבור תפקיד מעצב גרפי in Singapore הוא SGD 70,624.

משאבים נוספים

