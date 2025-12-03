ספריית חברות
Yara International
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מדען נתונים

  • כל שכר מדען נתונים

Yara International מדען נתונים שכר

צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Yara International. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

אנחנו צריכים רק 4 עוד מדען נתונים דיווחים ב Yara International כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Yara International?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מדען נתונים מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מדען נתונים ב-Yara International in Singapore עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של SGD 67,106. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Yara International עבור תפקיד מדען נתונים in Singapore הוא SGD 67,106.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Yara International

חברות קשורות

  • Apple
  • Flipkart
  • Databricks
  • DoorDash
  • PayPal
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/yara-international/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.