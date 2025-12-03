ספריית חברות
Yara International
Yara International אנליסט עסקי שכר

צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Yara International. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$74.6K - $86.7K
Belgium
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$68.9K$74.6K$86.7K$96.5K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Yara International?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט עסקי ב-Yara International in Belgium עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €83,823. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Yara International עבור תפקיד אנליסט עסקי in Belgium הוא €59,873.

משאבים נוספים

