Yanolja
  • שכר
  • משאבי אנוש

  • כל שכר משאבי אנוש

Yanolja משאבי אנוש שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של משאבי אנוש in Korea, South ב-Yanolja מגיעה ל-₩74.1M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Yanolja. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Yanolja
Human Resources
Seoul, KG, Korea, South
סה״כ לשנה
$52K
דרגה
P4
משכורת בסיס
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
1 שנה
שנות ניסיון
7 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Yanolja?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
תרום

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור משאבי אנוש ב-Yanolja in Korea, South עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₩78,913,825. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Yanolja עבור תפקיד משאבי אנוש in Korea, South הוא ₩74,097,348.

