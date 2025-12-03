ספריית חברות
Y&L Consulting
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל מוצר in United States ב-Y&L Consulting נע בין $136K לבין $186K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Y&L Consulting. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$146K - $176K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$136K$146K$176K$186K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Y&L Consulting?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-Y&L Consulting in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $185,600. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Y&L Consulting עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in United States הוא $136,000.

משאבים נוספים

