פיצוי מהנדס למידת מכונה in Russia ב-Yandex נע בין RUB 1.5M ל-year עבור G14 לבין RUB 5.27M ל-year עבור G17. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Yandex. עדכון אחרון: 10/8/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות ()
בונוס
G14
RUB 1.5M
RUB 1.41M
RUB 0
RUB 86.7K
G15
RUB 2.87M
RUB 2.63M
RUB 40.6K
RUB 202K
G16
RUB 4.28M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 111K
RUB 369K
G17
RUB 5.27M
RUB 4.53M
RUB 0
RUB 744K
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
25%
שנה 1
25%
שנה 2
25%
שנה 3
25%
שנה 4
בYandex, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:
25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.