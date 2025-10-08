פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד in Belarus ב-Yandex נע בין BYN 43.4K ל-year עבור G14 לבין BYN 209K ל-year עבור G17. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Belarus מגיעה ל-BYN 94K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Yandex. עדכון אחרון: 10/8/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות ()
בונוס
G14
BYN 43.4K
BYN 42.1K
BYN 16.7
BYN 1.3K
G15
BYN 103K
BYN 95.7K
BYN 684.1
BYN 6.2K
G16
BYN 151K
BYN 129K
BYN 173.5
BYN 21.7K
G17
BYN 209K
BYN 169K
BYN 0
BYN 40.7K
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
25%
שנה 1
25%
שנה 2
25%
שנה 3
25%
שנה 4
בYandex, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:
25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.