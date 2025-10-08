פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד in Russia ב-Yandex נע בין RUB 1.98M ל-year עבור G14 לבין RUB 7.65M ל-year עבור G18. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Russia מגיעה ל-RUB 3.62M. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Yandex. עדכון אחרון: 10/8/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות ()
בונוס
G14
RUB 1.98M
RUB 1.92M
RUB 20K
RUB 34.4K
G15
RUB 3.3M
RUB 2.91M
RUB 71.9K
RUB 308K
G16
RUB 4.36M
RUB 3.9M
RUB 140K
RUB 325K
G17
RUB 5.91M
RUB 4.97M
RUB 136K
RUB 797K
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
25%
שנה 1
25%
שנה 2
25%
שנה 3
25%
שנה 4
בYandex, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:
25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.