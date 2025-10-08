פיצוי מהנדס אנליטיקה in Moscow Metro Area ב-Yandex נע בין RUB 1.86M ל-year עבור G14 לבין RUB 4.58M ל-year עבור G16. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Moscow Metro Area מגיעה ל-RUB 2.58M. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Yandex. עדכון אחרון: 10/8/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות ()
בונוס
G14
RUB 1.86M
RUB 1.86M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G15
RUB 2.65M
RUB 2.65M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB 4.58M
RUB 4.24M
RUB 0
RUB 331K
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
25%
שנה 1
25%
שנה 2
25%
שנה 3
25%
שנה 4
בYandex, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:
25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.