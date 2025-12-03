ספריית חברות
חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של אנליסט עסקי in Ukraine ב-Yalantis מגיעה ל-UAH 2.11M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Yalantis. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Yalantis
Business Analyst
Kyiv, KC, Ukraine
סה״כ לשנה
$50.4K
דרגה
Senior
משכורת בסיס
$50.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
3 שנים
שנות ניסיון
10 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Yalantis?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט עסקי ב-Yalantis in Ukraine עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של UAH 2,263,194. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Yalantis עבור תפקיד אנליסט עסקי in Ukraine הוא UAH 2,112,314.

משאבים נוספים

