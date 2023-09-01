ספריית חברות
Xe.com
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Xe.com משכורות

המשכורת של Xe.com נעה בין $54,170 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט עסקי ברמה הנמוכה לבין $58,133 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Xe.com. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/29/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $58.1K
אנליסט עסקי
$54.2K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Xe.com הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $58,133. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Xe.com הוא $56,151.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Xe.com

חברות קשורות

  • Pinterest
  • Facebook
  • Roblox
  • SoFi
  • Snap
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/xecom/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.