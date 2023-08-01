ספריית חברות
X1 Card
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

X1 Card משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של X1 Card היא $150,750 עבור מעצב מוצר . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של X1 Card. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מעצב מוצר
$151K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-X1 Card הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $150,750. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-X1 Card הוא $150,750.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור X1 Card

חברות קשורות

  • Facebook
  • Flipkart
  • Airbnb
  • Pinterest
  • Google
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/x1-card/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.