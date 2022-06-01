ספריית חברות
WSO2 משכורות

המשכורת של WSO2 נעה בין $7,914 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $203,975 עבור ארכיטקט פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של WSO2. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/2/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $20K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מדען נתונים
$7.9K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$204K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-WSO2 הוא ארכיטקט פתרונות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $203,975. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-WSO2 הוא $20,028.

