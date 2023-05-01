ספריית חברות
Wpromote
Wpromote משכורות

המשכורת של Wpromote נעה בין $73,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שיווק ברמה הנמוכה לבין $112,933 עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Wpromote. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/2/2025

$160K

שיווק
Median $73K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $110K
מדען נתונים
$113K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Wpromote הוא מדען נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $112,933. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Wpromote הוא $110,000.

