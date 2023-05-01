ספריית חברות
Willow
Willow משכורות

המשכורת של Willow נעה בין $24,477 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הנמוכה לבין $208,950 עבור מייסד ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Willow. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

מדען נתונים
$114K
מייסד
$209K
משאבי אנוש
$24.5K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Willow הוא מייסד at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $208,950. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Willow הוא $113,968.

משאבים נוספים