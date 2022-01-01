ספריית חברות
Willis Towers Watson
Willis Towers Watson משכורות

המשכורת של Willis Towers Watson נעה בין $19,281 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור Cybersecurity Analyst ברמה הנמוכה לבין $227,515 עבור ארכיטקט פתרונות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Willis Towers Watson. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/10/2025

$160K

אקטואר
Median $123K
אנליסט עסקי
Median $65K
יועץ ניהולי
Median $90K

מנהל מוצר
Median $107K
פיתוח עסקי
$46.5K
שירות לקוחות
$69.7K
מדען נתונים
$41.7K
מנהל פרויקט
$79K
מכירות
$63.2K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$19.3K
מהנדס תוכנה
$54.1K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $120K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$228K
תגמולים כוללים
$81.3K
שאלות נפוצות

The highest paying role reported at Willis Towers Watson is ארכיטקט פתרונות at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $227,515. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Willis Towers Watson is $74,339.

משאבים נוספים