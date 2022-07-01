ספריית חברות
Wildlife Studios משכורות

המשכורת של Wildlife Studios נעה בין $19,813 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $767,820 עבור מנהל עיצוב מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Wildlife Studios. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/17/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $19.8K

מהנדס תוכנה משחקי וידאו

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $108K
אנליסט עסקי
$43.5K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

אנליסט נתונים
$39.5K
מדען נתונים
$177K
מעצב מוצר
$23.2K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$768K
מנהל מוצר
$26.1K
מנהל תוכנית
$105K
מנהל פרויקט
$130K
גיוס
$22.3K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$23.1K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Wildlife Studios הוא מנהל עיצוב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $767,820. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Wildlife Studios הוא $41,538.

משאבים נוספים