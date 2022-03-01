Western Governors University משכורות

ספריית חברות
המשכורת של Western Governors University נעה בין $131,340 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מגייס ברמה הנמוכה לבין $154,400 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Western Governors University. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/17/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $154K
מנהל מוצר
Median $135K
מגייס
$131K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Western Governors University הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $154,400. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Western Governors University הוא $135,000.

