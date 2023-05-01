ספריית חברות
Walker & Dunlop
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Walker & Dunlop משכורות

המשכורת של Walker & Dunlop נעה בין $70,350 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $310,440 עבור מנהל מדע נתונים ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Walker & Dunlop. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מנהל מדע נתונים
$310K
אנליסט פיננסי
$219K
מהנדס תוכנה
$70.4K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

67 29
67 29
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$173K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Walker & Dunlop הוא מנהל מדע נתונים at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $310,440. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Walker & Dunlop הוא $196,180.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Walker & Dunlop

חברות קשורות

  • Intuit
  • Airbnb
  • PayPal
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/walker-and-dunlop/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.