ספריית חברות
Wadhwani AI
Wadhwani AI משכורות

המשכורת של Wadhwani AI נעה בין $13,918 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור משקיע הון סיכון ברמה הנמוכה לבין $153,000 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Wadhwani AI. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/13/2025

מדען נתונים
Median $33.4K
מהנדס תוכנה
$153K
משקיע הון סיכון
$13.9K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Wadhwani AI הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $153,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Wadhwani AI הוא $33,372.

