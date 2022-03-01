ספריית חברות
VVDN Technologies
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

VVDN Technologies משכורות

המשכורת של VVDN Technologies נעה בין $1,172 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס חומרה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $122,400 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של VVDN Technologies. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/13/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $100K
מהנדס חומרה
$1.2K
מעצב מוצר
$4.6K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
87 23
מנהל מוצר
$122K
אדריכל פתרונות
$39.7K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-VVDN Technologies הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $122,400. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-VVDN Technologies הוא $39,689.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור VVDN Technologies

חברות קשורות

  • SoFi
  • Square
  • Airbnb
  • Microsoft
  • LinkedIn
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים