Vulcan Cyber
Vulcan Cyber משכורות

המשכורת של Vulcan Cyber נעה בין $129,052 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $174,125 עבור מהנדס מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Vulcan Cyber. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/13/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $129K
תפעול שיווק
$148K
מהנדס מכירות
$174K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Vulcan Cyber הוא מהנדס מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $174,125. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Vulcan Cyber הוא $147,900.

