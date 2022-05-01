ספריית חברות
VTEX
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

VTEX משכורות

המשכורת של VTEX נעה בין $30,845 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $215,070 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של VTEX. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/13/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Software Engineer $30.8K
Senior Software Engineer $42.3K
יועץ ניהולי
$84.1K
שיווק
$80.2K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
87 23
מעצב מוצר
$51.6K
מנהל מוצר
$60K
מכירות
$215K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$212K
אדריכל פתרונות
$66.5K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-VTEX הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $215,070. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-VTEX הוא $66,455.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור VTEX

חברות קשורות

  • HackerRank
  • Joveo
  • Click Travel
  • Rocket Lawyer
  • SmartRecruiters
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים