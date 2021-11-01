ספריית חברות
VTB
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

VTB משכורות

המשכורת של VTB נעה בין $23,780 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $165,340 עבור טכנולוג מידע (IT) ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של VTB. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/11/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $41.3K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס נתונים

מהנדס דבאופס

מדען נתונים
Median $32.8K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
Median $83.8K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

66 10
66 10
מעצב מוצר
Median $44.9K
מנהל פרויקט
Median $40.3K
אנליסט עסקי
Median $41.1K
מנהל מוצר
Median $54K
אנליסט נתונים
$23.8K
אנליסט פיננסי
$44.9K
משאבי אנוש
$89.8K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$165K
שיווק
$52.7K
מכירות
$34.1K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$128K
משקיע הון סיכון
$117K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-VTB הוא טכנולוג מידע (IT) at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $165,340. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-VTB הוא $44,919.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור VTB

חברות קשורות

  • Sberbank
  • HSBC
  • Commerzbank
  • Societe Generale
  • ICICI Bank
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים