Volvo Car משכורות

המשכורת של Volvo Car נעה בין $4,814 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור כותב טכני ברמה הנמוכה לבין $201,000 עבור תפעול עסקי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Volvo Car. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/17/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $66.3K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס תוכנה בדיקות איכות

מנהל מוצר
Median $71.1K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $96.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מדען נתונים
Median $64K
רואה חשבון
$24.1K
תפעול עסקי
$201K
אנליסט עסקי
$82.6K
אנליסט נתונים
$58.7K
מהנדס חומרה
$22.6K
מעצב תעשייתי
$5.9K
שיווק
$52.6K
מהנדס מכונות
$24.9K
מעצב מוצר
$83K
גיוס
$90.2K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$69K
כותב טכני
$4.8K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Volvo Car הוא תפעול עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $201,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Volvo Car הוא $65,187.

