הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט פיננסי in Canada ב-Volaris Group נע בין CA$105K לבין CA$150K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Volaris Group. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$86.9K - $103K
Canada
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$76.5K$86.9K$103K$109K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד אנליסט פיננסי דיווחים ב Volaris Group כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Volaris Group?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט פיננסי ב-Volaris Group in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$149,546. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Volaris Group עבור תפקיד אנליסט פיננסי in Canada הוא CA$105,333.

משאבים נוספים

