Vizient
  • שכר
  • אנליסט עסקי

  • כל שכר אנליסט עסקי

Vizient אנליסט עסקי שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של אנליסט עסקי in United States ב-Vizient מגיעה ל-$92.4K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Vizient. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Vizient
Business Analyst
Dallas, TX
סה״כ לשנה
$92.4K
דרגה
L2
משכורת בסיס
$84K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$8.4K
שנים בחברה
2 שנים
שנות ניסיון
4 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Vizient?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
תרום

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט עסקי ב-Vizient in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $135,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Vizient עבור תפקיד אנליסט עסקי in United States הוא $99,000.

משאבים נוספים

