ספריית חברות
Vistex
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Vistex משכורות

המשכורת של Vistex נעה בין $81,332 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הנמוכה לבין $157,182 עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Vistex. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/19/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מנהל פרויקט
$157K
מהנדס תוכנה
$81.3K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Vistex הוא מנהל פרויקט at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $157,182. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Vistex הוא $119,257.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Vistex

חברות קשורות

  • Google
  • DoorDash
  • Roblox
  • Apple
  • Dropbox
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/vistex/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.