ספריית חברות
Vise
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מהנדס תוכנה

  • כל שכר מהנדס תוכנה

Vise מהנדס תוכנה שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס תוכנה in United States ב-Vise מגיעה ל-$150K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Vise. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Vise
Software Engineer
New York, NY
סה״כ לשנה
$150K
דרגה
L2
משכורת בסיס
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
1 שנה
שנות ניסיון
2 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Vise?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
הוסףהוסף תגמולהוסף תגמול

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ייצא נתוניםצפה במשרות פתוחות
שכר התמחויות

תרום

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מהנדס תוכנה מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Vise in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $285,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Vise עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in United States הוא $150,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Vise

חברות קשורות

  • Lumileds
  • Bluecore
  • Juniper Square
  • SAS Software
  • Degreed
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/vise/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.