הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט פיננסי in United States ב-Visby Medical נע בין $131K לבין $186K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Visby Medical. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$149K - $169K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$131K$149K$169K$186K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Visby Medical?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט פיננסי ב-Visby Medical in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $186,440. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Visby Medical עבור תפקיד אנליסט פיננסי in United States הוא $131,140.

משאבים נוספים

