ספריית חברות
Visai Labs
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • שיווק

  • כל שכר שיווק

Visai Labs שיווק שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של שיווק in India ב-Visai Labs נע בין ₹346K לבין ₹502K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Visai Labs. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$4.5K - $5.2K
India
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$3.9K$4.5K$5.2K$5.7K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד שיווק דיווחים ב Visai Labs כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Visai Labs?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות שיווק מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור שיווק ב-Visai Labs in India עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₹502,267. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Visai Labs עבור תפקיד שיווק in India הוא ₹346,100.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Visai Labs

חברות קשורות

  • Spotify
  • Airbnb
  • Google
  • Intuit
  • Microsoft
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/visai-labs/salaries/marketing.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.