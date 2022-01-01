ספריית חברות
Vineti
Vineti משכורות

המשכורת של Vineti נעה בין $36,246 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $238,800 עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Vineti. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/9/2025

$160K

מעצב מוצר
$239K
מנהל מוצר
$36.2K
מהנדס תוכנה
$99.5K

מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$99.5K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Vineti הוא מעצב מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $238,800. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Vineti הוא $99,500.

