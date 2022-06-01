ספריית חברות
VillageMD
VillageMD משכורות

המשכורת של VillageMD נעה בין $77,385 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור משאבי אנוש ברמה הנמוכה לבין $179,100 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של VillageMD. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/9/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $150K
אנליסט עסקי
$106K
משאבי אנוש
$77.4K

תפעול שיווק
$94.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$179K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$168K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-VillageMD הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $179,100. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-VillageMD הוא $127,763.

