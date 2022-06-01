מדריך חברות
Vero
עובד כאן? תבע את החברה שלך

Vero משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Vero נע בין $91,295 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור שיווק בקצה התחתון ל-$110,605 עבור מנהל תפעול עסקי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Vero. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/24/2025

$160K

קבל תשלום, לא משחק

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות ומשיגים באופן קבוע העלאות של 30 אלף דולר + (לפעמים 300 אלף דולר +).קבל את המשכורת שלך במשא ומתן או את קורות החיים שלך נבדקו על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים את זה מדי יום.

מנהל תפעול עסקי
$111K
שיווק
$91.3K
מנהל עיצוב מוצר
$105K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

67 18
67 18
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Vero הוא מנהל תפעול עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $110,605. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Vero הוא $105,344.

משרות מומלצות

    לא נמצאו משרות מומלצות עבור Vero

חברות קשורות

  • Airbnb
  • Google
  • Facebook
  • Netflix
  • Uber
  • צפה בכל החברות ➜

משאבים אחרים