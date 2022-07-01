ספריית חברות
Verana Health
Verana Health משכורות

המשכורת של Verana Health נעה בין $161,000 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $192,500 עבור מהנדס תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Verana Health. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/16/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $193K
מדען נתונים
Median $161K
מנהל מוצר
$177K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

59 25
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Verana Health הוא מהנדס תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $192,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Verana Health הוא $176,880.

