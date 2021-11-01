ספריית חברות
Varicent
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Varicent משכורות

המשכורת של Varicent נעה בין $8,654 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $141,924 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Varicent. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/14/2025

$160K

קבלו שכר הוגן, לא תשחקו איתכם

ניהלנו משא ומתן על אלפי הצעות עבודה והשגנו בקביעות העלאות של 30,000$+ (לפעמים 300,000$+). קבלו משא ומתן על השכר שלכם או את ה קורות החיים שלכם לבדיקה על ידי המומחים האמיתיים - מגייסים שעושים זאת מדי יום.

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $86.2K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס תוכנה בדיקות איכות

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $142K
מנהל מוצר
Median $94.3K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
אנליסט עסקי
$73.9K
אנליסט נתונים
$8.7K
מדען נתונים
$114K
שיווק
$84.4K
מעצב מוצר
$101K
מכירות
$92.4K
מנהל חשבון טכני
$92K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Varicent הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $141,924. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Varicent הוא $92,181.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Varicent

חברות קשורות

  • ApplyBoard
  • BlueDot
  • League
  • FLIR Systems
  • BlackBerry QNX
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים