הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל תוכנית in United States ב-Valera Health נע בין $64.8K לבין $94.4K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Valera Health. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$74.4K - $84.8K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$64.8K$74.4K$84.8K$94.4K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Valera Health?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל תוכנית ב-Valera Health in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $94,400. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Valera Health עבור תפקיד מנהל תוכנית in United States הוא $64,800.

