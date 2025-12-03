ספריית חברות
חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס מכונות in United States ב-USPTO מגיעה ל-$78K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של USPTO. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
USPTO
Patent Examiner
Alexandria, VA
סה״כ לשנה
$78K
דרגה
GS-7
משכורת בסיס
$75K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$3K
שנים בחברה
0 שנים
שנות ניסיון
0 שנים
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס מכונות ב-USPTO in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $118,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-USPTO עבור תפקיד מהנדס מכונות in United States הוא $76,500.

משאבים נוספים

