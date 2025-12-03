ספריית חברות
חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של שירות לקוחות in United States ב-USPS מגיעה ל-$52K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של USPS. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
USPS
Customer Service Specialist
Newark, NJ
סה״כ לשנה
$52K
דרגה
L3
משכורת בסיס
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
6 שנים
שנות ניסיון
7 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב USPS?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור שירות לקוחות ב-USPS in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $88,170. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-USPS עבור תפקיד שירות לקוחות in United States הוא $52,000.

משאבים נוספים

