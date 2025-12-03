ספריית חברות
USM Business Systems
USM Business Systems מהנדס תוכנה שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס תוכנה in United States ב-USM Business Systems נע בין $101K לבין $138K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של USM Business Systems. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$109K - $130K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$101K$109K$130K$138K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב USM Business Systems?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-USM Business Systems in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $138,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-USM Business Systems עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in United States הוא $100,800.

