הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מעצב מוצר in United States ב-USI Insurance Services נע בין $77.9K לבין $113K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של USI Insurance Services. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$88.4K - $103K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$77.9K$88.4K$103K$113K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב USI Insurance Services?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מעצב מוצר ב-USI Insurance Services in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $113,050. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-USI Insurance Services עבור תפקיד מעצב מוצר in United States הוא $77,900.

משאבים נוספים

