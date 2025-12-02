ספריית חברות
USI Insurance Services
USI Insurance Services משאבי אנוש שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של משאבי אנוש in United States ב-USI Insurance Services נע בין $42.4K לבין $59.3K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של USI Insurance Services. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$45.9K - $53.3K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$42.4K$45.9K$53.3K$59.3K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב USI Insurance Services?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור משאבי אנוש ב-USI Insurance Services in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $59,322. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-USI Insurance Services עבור תפקיד משאבי אנוש in United States הוא $42,373.

משאבים נוספים

