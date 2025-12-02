ספריית חברות
UserZoom
UserZoom מנהל מוצר שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל מוצר in United States ב-UserZoom נע בין $147K לבין $205K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של UserZoom. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$158K - $186K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$147K$158K$186K$205K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב UserZoom?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-UserZoom in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $204,750. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-UserZoom עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in United States הוא $147,000.

משאבים נוספים

