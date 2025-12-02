ספריית חברות
UserTesting
  • שכר
  • חוקר חוויית משתמש

  • כל שכר חוקר חוויית משתמש

UserTesting חוקר חוויית משתמש שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של חוקר חוויית משתמש in United States ב-UserTesting מגיעה ל-$120K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של UserTesting. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
UserTesting
UX Researcher II
Los Angeles, CA
סה״כ לשנה
$120K
דרגה
-
משכורת בסיס
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
3 שנים
שנות ניסיון
5 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב UserTesting?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור חוקר חוויית משתמש ב-UserTesting in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $155,496. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-UserTesting עבור תפקיד חוקר חוויית משתמש in United States הוא $120,000.

משאבים נוספים

