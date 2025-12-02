ספריית חברות
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל הנדסת תוכנה in United States ב-UserTesting נע בין $178K לבין $243K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של UserTesting. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$191K - $230K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$178K$191K$230K$243K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ב-UserTesting in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $243,020. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-UserTesting עבור תפקיד מנהל הנדסת תוכנה in United States הוא $178,075.

