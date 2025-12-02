ספריית חברות
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מגייס in United States ב-UserTesting נע בין $84.1K לבין $122K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של UserTesting. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$95.3K - $111K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$84.1K$95.3K$111K$122K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב UserTesting?

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מגייס ב-UserTesting in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $121,975. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-UserTesting עבור תפקיד מגייס in United States הוא $84,050.

