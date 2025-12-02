ספריית חברות
UserTesting
חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של הצלחת לקוח in United States ב-UserTesting מגיעה ל-$135K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של UserTesting. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
UserTesting
Customer Success
Austin, TX
סה״כ לשנה
$135K
דרגה
-
משכורת בסיס
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$27K
שנים בחברה
1 שנה
שנות ניסיון
10 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב UserTesting?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור הצלחת לקוח ב-UserTesting in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $135,500. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-UserTesting עבור תפקיד הצלחת לקוח in United States הוא $135,000.

משרות מובילות

משאבים נוספים

