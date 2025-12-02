ספריית חברות
User Interviews
User Interviews מעצב מוצר שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מעצב מוצר in United States ב-User Interviews נע בין $102K לבין $143K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של User Interviews. עדכון אחרון: 12/2/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$111K - $134K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$102K$111K$134K$143K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מעצב מוצר ב-User Interviews in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $142,680. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-User Interviews עבור תפקיד מעצב מוצר in United States הוא $102,090.

משאבים נוספים

