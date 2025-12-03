ספריית חברות
U.S. Office of Personnel Management
U.S. Office of Personnel Management טכנולוג מידע שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של טכנולוג מידע ב-U.S. Office of Personnel Management נע בין $111K לבין $162K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של U.S. Office of Personnel Management. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$127K - $145K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$111K$127K$145K$162K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור טכנולוג מידע ב-U.S. Office of Personnel Management עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $161,660. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-U.S. Office of Personnel Management עבור תפקיד טכנולוג מידע הוא $110,970.

