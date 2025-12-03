ספריית חברות
US Mobile
US Mobile מנהל מוצר שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל מוצר in United States ב-US Mobile נע בין $130K לבין $189K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של US Mobile. עדכון אחרון: 12/3/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$149K - $170K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$130K$149K$170K$189K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב US Mobile?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-US Mobile in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $188,800. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-US Mobile עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in United States הוא $129,600.

